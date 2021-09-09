Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Stock

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $142,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,465.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ameresco stock opened at $70.89 on Thursday. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $273.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.82 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 39,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Ameresco by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,747,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ameresco by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 95,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMRC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.20.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

