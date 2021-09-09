Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $1.08. Fox Factory posted earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $141,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $90,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $22,480,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory stock opened at $148.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.66. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

