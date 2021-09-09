Foster Group Inc. Sells 3,746 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Foster Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.2% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $3,309,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,495,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,650,000 after purchasing an additional 129,177 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after purchasing an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 809,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,252,000 after purchasing an additional 109,529 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

