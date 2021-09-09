Foster Group Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $370.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $210.18 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

