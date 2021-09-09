Foster Group Inc. Sells 10,800 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Foster Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Meredith were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meredith by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,755,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,188,000 after purchasing an additional 345,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,087,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,156,000 after acquiring an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 2.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,429,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,450,000 after acquiring an additional 74,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meredith presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

NYSE MDP opened at $40.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.20. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $47.00.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.63. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. Equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

