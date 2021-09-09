Foster Group Inc. Has $569,000 Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.90.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,512 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,402. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.96 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

