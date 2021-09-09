Foster Group Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,491,000 after acquiring an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,558,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,482 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,330 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.43. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $104.27.

