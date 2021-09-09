Foster Group Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $185.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $336.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.67. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

