Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTAI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE:FTAI traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. The stock had a trading volume of 855,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,133. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth about $4,290,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,754,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

