Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 30 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 88.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,571,000 after acquiring an additional 107,164 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 140,330.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 98,231 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,729,000 after acquiring an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,344 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,562.18.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,556.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,592.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,464.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,085.85 and a one year high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

