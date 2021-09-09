Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 1,600 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

NYSE:CHCT opened at $49.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.433 dividend. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.