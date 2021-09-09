Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Invests $225,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 192.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eBay news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $222,348.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $5,844,236. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay stock opened at $73.93 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

