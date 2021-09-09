Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys Shares of 4,900 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 26.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 71,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $1,080,342.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock worth $3,127,393 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

