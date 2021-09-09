Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,246,517,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $139,831,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.60.
Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 140,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,393,337. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.14. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $100.34 and a 52-week high of $129.52.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.
