Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Acquires 340 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 151,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,454,793. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27.

