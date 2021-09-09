Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

OTCMKTS FLUIF opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $43.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

