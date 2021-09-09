Flamingo (FLM) Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $92.63 million and approximately $45.49 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00063826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00134149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00192754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,492.82 or 0.07442382 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,931.93 or 1.00001005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.95 or 0.00781884 BTC.

Flamingo Coin Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

