Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland Sells 1,165 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $169.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.51 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.41 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 645.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,819 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 111,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,786 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Five9 by 214.3% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 22,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter worth $404,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

