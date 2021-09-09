First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $167.52 and last traded at $168.23. Approximately 45,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 187,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.79.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,823,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,095,000 after buying an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,118,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,851,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 484,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,021,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 381,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,251,000 after buying an additional 95,279 shares during the period.

