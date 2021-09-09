First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,920 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 136.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 17,390 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 191,980 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FPXI opened at $69.27 on Thursday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $79.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37.

