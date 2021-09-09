First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) and First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Head to Head Contrast

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

24.9% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of First Savings Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for First Savings Financial Group and First Northern Community Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $77.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.73%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Northern Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $191.05 million 1.07 $33.35 million $14.04 6.11 First Northern Community Bancorp $56.67 million 2.66 $12.16 million N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 17.66% 23.65% 2.23% First Northern Community Bancorp 23.17% 8.85% 0.77%

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area. It operates through the following segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. The Core Banking segment engages in residential, commercial and consumer loans. The SBA Lending segment focuses on net gains on sales of loans and net interest income as its primary sources of revenue. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans and sells it in the secondary market. The company was founded in May 2008 and is headquartered in Jeffersonville, IN.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers different loan category such as commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.