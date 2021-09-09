First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 933 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $43.57 on Thursday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its 200-day moving average is $43.53.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

