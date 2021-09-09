First Horizon Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,250,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 809,870 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,883,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,574,000 after buying an additional 189,418 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,340,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,779,000 after buying an additional 577,168 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,705,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,045,000 after buying an additional 453,306 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,384,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after buying an additional 287,981 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

