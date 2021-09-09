First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 452 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth $2,569,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 161.2% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter worth $4,690,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $70.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.49 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

