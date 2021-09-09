First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO opened at $50.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.60. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 78.90%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

