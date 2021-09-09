First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $629,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,646 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in General Motors by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,818 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 75.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 204.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,522 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 138.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,071 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.41.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

