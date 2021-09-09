Financial Survey: Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Accolade alerts:

This table compares Accolade and CannaSys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -44.02% -18.32% -12.28% CannaSys N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Accolade and CannaSys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A

Accolade presently has a consensus price target of $60.82, suggesting a potential upside of 28.96%. Given Accolade’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Accolade is more favorable than CannaSys.

Volatility & Risk

Accolade has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannaSys has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Accolade and CannaSys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 18.29 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -28.58 CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CannaSys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of CannaSys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Accolade beats CannaSys on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.