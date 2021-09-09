Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 984 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 291.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 1,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,004.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 19,611 shares of company stock valued at $759,073 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

NYSE:DXC opened at $35.39 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

