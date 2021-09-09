Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 138 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Globant were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Globant in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Globant by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Globant stock opened at $326.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.77 and its 200 day moving average is $232.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.72 and a beta of 1.26. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $165.50 and a one year high of $332.79.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

