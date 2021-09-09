Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNA Financial by 1,747.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CNA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 2,313 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $110,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.