Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Evergy by 1,070.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260,869 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Evergy by 73.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,816,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,681 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $127,216,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Evergy by 633.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,226,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter valued at $73,707,000. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

NYSE EVRG opened at $68.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.62. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 69.03%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

