Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 468,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HMN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

