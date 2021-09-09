Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Shares Gap Down to $9.37

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.10. Ferroglobe shares last traded at $9.52, with a volume of 13,847 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ferroglobe in the second quarter worth $39,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ferroglobe in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.95% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

