Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Position Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 273.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Fastly were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fastly by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Fastly by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after acquiring an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Fastly by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Fastly by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Fastly by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $566,584.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,003,193.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $219,970.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,925,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,110,141.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,265 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,609 in the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

FSLY stock opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.87 and a fifty-two week high of $136.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 55.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. Fastly’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

