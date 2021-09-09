Falco Resources (CVE:FPC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Falco Resources Ltd. (CVE:FPC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as high as C$0.42. Falco Resources shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 93,434 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95.

Falco Resources Company Profile (CVE:FPC)

Falco Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for base and precious metals, such as gold, zinc, copper, and silver deposits. It owns mining claims and contractual rights in relation to mining concessions covering approximately 70,000 hectares of land in the Rouyn-Noranda mining camp located in the Province of QuÃ©bec.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Falco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.