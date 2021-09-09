Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives $60.35 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 95,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 84.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $335,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.05. 18,701,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403,145. The company has a market capitalization of $228.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

