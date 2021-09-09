Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,789 shares during the quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Exelon by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 120,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.52%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.31.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

