Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

XELA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Exela Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ XELA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 290,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,331,207. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.25. The company has a market cap of $335.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.80. Exela Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Exela Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Par Chadha sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $347,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Exela Technologies by 47.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 223,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.