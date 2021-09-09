Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EVGN. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 23.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 6.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evogene during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 40.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

