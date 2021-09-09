EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Down 4.7%

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.06. 21,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,857,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 42.77, a quick ratio of 42.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EVgo stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,091,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 3.13% of EVgo as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

