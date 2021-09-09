Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Shares Gap Up to $9.12

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.12, but opened at $9.49. Evelo Biosciences shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 104 shares.

EVLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $465.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVLO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

