Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eutelsat Communications S.A. a satellite operator. Its satellites broadcasts television channels to cable and satellite homes. The Company’s satellites also serves fixed and mobile telecommunications services, TV contribution markets, corporate networks, and broadband markets for Internet Service Providers and for transport, maritime and in-flight markets. Eutelsat’s broadband subsidiary, Skylogic, markets and operates access to high speed Internet services through teleports that serve enterprises, local communities, government agencies and aid organizations. Eutelsat Communications S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 target price on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of EUTLF stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.82. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $12.89.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

