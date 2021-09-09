Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $79,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ESS. Barclays began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.71.

ESS opened at $331.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $323.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.30 and a 52 week high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.