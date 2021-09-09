Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 106,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.06.

EPRT stock opened at $32.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 62.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 90.09%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

