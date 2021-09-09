Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 16,916 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,916 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.24% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $8,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 28,705.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 22,964 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $241,000.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF stock opened at $40.06 on Thursday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

