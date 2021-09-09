Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,683 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Berry Global Group worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,240,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,782,000 after buying an additional 241,520 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after buying an additional 537,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after buying an additional 190,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $65.41 on Thursday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

