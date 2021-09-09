Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,080 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 463,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $8,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FMR LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 105,512 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

HBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

