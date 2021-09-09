Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Terreno Realty worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TRNO opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.12 and a beta of 0.56. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $69.63.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRNO shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

