Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,103 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after purchasing an additional 55,995 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 14.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after purchasing an additional 37,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.24, for a total value of $104,430.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,614.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,829 shares of company stock worth $1,504,619 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COR stock opened at $154.36 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.45 and its 200-day moving average is $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.