Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EVC. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

EVC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The company had a trading volume of 705,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average of $5.09. Entravision Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Liberman A. Jeffery sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $194,535.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,065 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,340 over the last three months. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 1,133.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,082,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 36.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,764,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,190,000 after purchasing an additional 577,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 332.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 352,969 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. Institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entravision Communications

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

